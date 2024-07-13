Ohtani's RBI double in ninth inning helps Dodgers rally for streak-ending win in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Shohei Ohtani's two-out RBI double gave the Los Angeles Dodgers a ninth-inning lead and they held on to beat the Detroit Tigers 4-3 on Friday, ending a four-game losing streak.

The Dodgers, after getting swept in Philadelphia, trailed 3-0 after two innings.

“It was really important to get a (win) today,” Ohtani said through an interpreter. “I think we played really good and I'm glad it turned out well.”

Chris Taylor singled off Jason Foley (2-3) with one out in the ninth and took third on Austin Barnes' pinch-hit single off Tyler Holton. Gavin Lux popped out, but Ohtani hit a 0-1 sinker to the deepest part of the outfield for what appeared to be a two-run double.

However, the ball bounced into the shrubbery beyond the center-field fence, forcing Barnes to stop at third.

“All I wanted to do was get a base hit — just put the ball in play,” Ohtani said. “I was really hoping that ball would get through and it did.”

After Tigers manager A.J. Hinch intentionally walked Will Smith to load the bases, right fielder Wenceel Pérez made a sliding catch to rob Freddie Freeman of a two-run single.

“I don't think I've ever issued an intentional walk to pitch to someone like Freddie, but that's how good Will Smith is against lefties," Hinch said. “If Wenceel doesn't sell out on that ball, we might have not had a chance in the ninth.”

Daniel Hudson struck out Ryan Vilade to start the ninth, but walked Colt Keith and Pérez before retiring Matt Vierling and Riley Greene to record his fourth save.

The Dodgers trailed 3-2 in the eighth, but two-out singles by Smith and Freeman put runners on the corners. Foley came in, but Teoscar Hernández bounced a tying single between first and second.

Neither starter was involved in the decision. Tarik Skubal allowed two runs on two hits in six innings, striking out eight in his last start before the All-Star Game.

James Paxson allowed three runs on five hits and four walks in 3 2/3 innings.

The Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the first. With one out, Justyn-Henry Malloy singled, Vierling walked and Greene hit a two-run double into the right-center gap. Malloy made it 3-0 with a two-out triple in the second.

Skubal didn't allow a hit until Freeman homered with one out in the fourth. Andy Pages made it 3-2 with an RBI single later in the inning.

“The pitch to Freddie was right down the middle, but what is frustrating is the walk to Teoscar and then he comes around to score,” Skubal said. “They had two hits and a walk in that inning, but they didn't threaten much other than that.”

The Dodgers got the tying run to third in the seventh, but Will Vest struck out Miguel Vargas to end the inning.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts helped his team to two outs on the bases in the bottom of the seventh. Pérez led off the inning with a single and appeared to have stolen second, but the call was overturned on reply. With two outs, Blake Treinen needed another review to show he had picked Greene off first.

“Everything matters, especially in a close game,” Hinch said. “It's tough because Wenceel gets a big hit and steals on the first pitch. If he came off the base, it was barely. That's a key out, because you would have a runner on second with no one out.”

The game drew 42,060 fans, the first sellout at Comerica Park since a crowd of 44,711 for the home opener against the Oakland Athletics on April 5.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (triceps) has begun throwing from 60 feet. ... INF Max Muncy (oblique) is still not swinging a bat. Roberts said he doesn't expect Muncy back before the trade deadline.

UP NEXT

The teams play the second of a three-game series Saturday afternoon with Dodgers LHP Justin Wrobleski (0-1, 7.20) facing RHP Keider Montero (1-2. 4.64).