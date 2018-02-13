Colorado town changes name to honor gold medalist

A small town in Colorado came up with a creative way to honor its hometown Olympian.

Silverthorne temporarily changed its name to Goldthorne to pay homage to snowboarder Red Gerard, who won the gold medal in the Winter Olympics.

The change happened at some point Saturday or Sunday night when the welcome sign entering the town from Interstate 70 read "Welcome to Goldthorne," according to the Aspen Times.

The town of 4,100 is where Gerard, 17, worked on his skills, according to The Associated Press.