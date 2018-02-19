Gus Kenworthy, boyfriend share post-Olympic kiss

Couple's historic moment live on NBC

5:49 PM, Feb 18, 2018
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 18: Gus Kenworthy of the United States reacts during the Freestyle Skiing Men's Ski Slopestyle Final on day nine of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 18, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

It was a historic moment in Olympic History: Gus Kenworthy shared a kiss with his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas live on NBC.

However, Wilkas didn't see it as that big of deal.

“That was like a peck,” Wilkas told TIME. “We should have made out in front of people.”

Yet, he realized just how impactful the moment was, especially it's place on national TV.

“It’s good that it’s televised because it normalizes it more," he said. "I would imagine it would be a huge moment for a young gay kid to see an awesome athlete so open and proud of himself and not caring what anyone thinks of his sexuality.”

Kenworthy, Wilkas and America's first openly gay Athlete to compete at the Olympics, figure skater Adam Rippon, have been making headlines all week.

Rippon took a political stand early on in the Olympics, battling with Vice President Mike Pence and and refusing to go on a White House visit.

And his fun social media and interview personality landed him a job with NBC for the rest of the games, though he declined the offer.

A large marjoity of the viewing public, as well as, celebrities like Sally Field and Britney Spears have given support to Rippon and Kenworthy.

It's a historic year in Pyeongchang.

