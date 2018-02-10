Here's why the stadium looked empty during the Opening Ceremonies

Viewers who tuned in to watch the Opening Ceremony to the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea were treated to an incredible light show, amazing coordinated dance routines and a historic political moment.
But many viewers were fooled by an optical illusion that made it appear as if PyeongChang Olympic Stadium was completely empty.
A Twitter search for "empty seats Olympics" brings up dozens of posts from social media users disappointed in the turnout for the Opening Ceremonies.
Just tuned into opening ceremony of Winter Olympics, er, is anybody sitting in those seats? I’m not sure? Looks like the stadium is 90% empty!