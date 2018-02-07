Team USA is fielding the largest team in Winter Olympic history

Alex Hider
11:29 AM, Feb 7, 2018
SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 07: Nordic combined skier Todd Lodwick of the United States Olympic team carries his country's flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Fisht Olympic Stadium on February 7, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Bruce Bennett
During the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics Friday in PyeongChang, South Korea, it's going to take a while for Team USA to enter the stadium.

That's because the Americans are fielding a team of 242 athletes — the largest in the history of the Winter Games.

Team Canada is the only other country fielding more than 200 athletes with 226.

The third largest Olympic team, has 168 athletes, and they aren't even representing a country — they're the athletes from Russia who are required by the IOC to compete under the Olympic flag as punishment for a doping scandal at the previous Winter Games.

Eighteen countries will be sending a single athlete to the Winter Games this year, including warm-weather countries like Puerto Rico and Bermuda.

Learn more about the 2018 Olympics by the numbers in the WalletHub infographic below.

Source: WalletHub

 

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.

