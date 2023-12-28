On this day in 2008: Detroit Lions finish the season 0-16

(WXYZ) — December 28th marks a historic date in Detroit sports history as the Detroit Lions completed the imperfect season, losing all 16 games.
Fast forward 15 years and the Lions are gearing up for the playoffs after winning the division for the first time in 30 years, and an important matchup this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys.
The team was coached by Rod Marinelli and had gone 7-9 the year before, which was the best season in years for Detroit.
However, during the season, things quickly began collapsing for Detroit, despite a 4-0 record in the preseason.
It also included the firing of GM Matt Millen during the team's by week in September 2008.
The 0-16 season led to the first-round pick in 2009 where the Lions took Matthew Stafford.
Below is the score from each game during the 0-16 season.
- September 7 - 34-21 loss to Atlanta Falcons
- September 14 - 48-25 loss to Green Bay Packers
- September 21 - 31-13 loss to San Francisco 49ers
- October 5 - 34-7 loss to Chicago Bears
- October 12 - 12-10 loss to Minnesota Vikings
- October 19 - 28-21 loss to Houston Texans
- October 26 - 25-17 loss to Washington Redskins
- November 2 - 27-23 loss to Chicago Bears
- November 9 - 38-14 loss to Jacksonville Jaguars
- November 16 - 31-22 loss to Carolina Panthers
- November 23 - 38-20 loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- November 27 - 47-10 loss to Tennessee Titans
- December 7 - 20-16 loss to Minnesota Vikings
- December 14 - 31-21 loss to Indianapolis Colts
- December 21 - 42-7 loss to New Olreans Saints
- December 28 - 31-21 loss to Green Bay Packers