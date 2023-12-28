On this day in 2008: Detroit Lions finish the season 0-16

(WXYZ) — December 28th marks a historic date in Detroit sports history as the Detroit Lions completed the imperfect season, losing all 16 games.

Fast forward 15 years and the Lions are gearing up for the playoffs after winning the division for the first time in 30 years, and an important matchup this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys.

The team was coached by Rod Marinelli and had gone 7-9 the year before, which was the best season in years for Detroit.

However, during the season, things quickly began collapsing for Detroit, despite a 4-0 record in the preseason.

It also included the firing of GM Matt Millen during the team's by week in September 2008.

The 0-16 season led to the first-round pick in 2009 where the Lions took Matthew Stafford.

Below is the score from each game during the 0-16 season.

