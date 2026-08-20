The Detroit Lions will have a new playcaller this season, as Drew Petzing joins the coaching staff. Petzing, 38, was the offensive coordinator for the Cardinals for the past three seasons.

Detroit ranked fourth in total touchdowns last season, but Dan Campbell took over the playcalling duties from John Morton, who was let go after the 2025 season.

One-on-one with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing at training camp

WXYZ sports anchor Tina Nguyen got the chance to talk to Petzing. Watch the full interview above.