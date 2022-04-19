Watch
Opening of 2022 NBA playoffs gives ratings win to ABC, ESPN

Steven Senne/AP
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates with guard Derrick White (9) after making a layup at the buzzer to score and win Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Boston. The Celtics won 115-114. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Posted at 6:10 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 18:10:32-04

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA playoffs have begun with no clear championship favorite, and that appears to be good news for ABC and ESPN.

The opening-round schedule of five games last weekend on the networks had more viewers than any playoff start since 2011, and its average of 4.17 million was up 32% over last year, the Nielsen company said.

Leading the way was the instant classic between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics, with 6.9 million viewers Sunday afternoon, making it the most-watched first round game since 2016, Nielsen said. Viewership peaked at 9.8 million when the Celtics hit a last-second layup to win 115-114.

