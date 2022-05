DETROIT — Orchard Lake St. Mary's standout Brock Porter shined on a big stage on Friday night.

The top MLB prospect threw a 16-strikeout no-hitter against Catholic Central in the Catholic League semifinals. St. Mary's won, 4-0.

Porter, a projected first-rounder in this summer's MLB Draft, has allowed just a handful of hits this season and one earned run.

