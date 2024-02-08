Orioles acquire utilityman Nick Maton from the Tigers for cash

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles acquired utilityman Nick Maton from the Detroit Tigers for cash Wednesday night.

Maton hit .173 with eight home runs and 32 RBIs in 93 games for the Tigers last season. He has played in 180 major league games in three seasons with the Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies.

Maton was part of Philadelphia's World Series roster two seasons ago when the Phillies lost to Houston.

The Phillies drafted Maton in the seventh round in 2017.

___

