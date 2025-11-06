Ovechkin’s 900th goal comes with goalies’ puck tug-of-war

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has reached another milestone, becoming the first player in NHL history to score 900 career goals.

Ovechkin, who became the league’s all-time leading goal scorer last season, hit the mark in spectacular fashion Wednesday night against the St. Louis Blues.

The celebration briefly turned awkward when Blues goalie Jordan Binnington appeared to keep the record-setting puck, tucking it inside his equipment. An on-ice official eventually asked for the puck, which Binnington returned. Binnington did not comment after the game.

Ovechkin was asked about the incident, to which in response, he replied with a laugh, "I'm not gonna comment."

The puck is expected to be sent to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Although no one has scored more goals in the NHL than Ovechkin, there is one record he likely will not come close to catching Wayne Gretzky for: Gretzky collected 2,857 points in his career, which is about 1,200 points more than Ovechkin. Gretzky is the only player in NHL history with over 2,000 points.