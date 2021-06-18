Pair of Pistons rookies made NBA All-Rookie teams

WXYZ — Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey and center Isaiah Stewart were named to the 2020-21 NBA All-Rookie Teams, the NBA announced today. Bey was named to the first team while Stewart earned second team honors.

The 19th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Bey averaged 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals in 27.3 minutes through 70 games (53 starts) while setting the Pistons rookie record for most 3-pointers made (175). His 3-point total marked the third-highest by any rookie in NBA history. Among qualified rookies this season, Bey ranked fourth in scoring, seventh in rebounding, fifth in field goal percentage (.404), fifth in 3-point percentage (.380) and second in free throw percentage (.844). He recorded the highest-scoring average for any Pistons rookie since 2011-12.

Bey set NBA rookie records for the most games with at least four 3-pointers made (21), five 3-pointers made (13) and six 3-pointers made (five). He also set the Pistons rookie mark for most 3-pointers made in a quarter (six), half (six) and game (seven). The Villanova product became the second Pistons rookie to ever win NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week (Feb. 8 to 14), including becoming the only rookie in NBA history to ever make seven triples and shoot 1.000 from the 3-point line in a game during the stretch.

Stewart, selected 16th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, averaged 7.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals, 1.3 blocks in 21.4 minutes over 68 games (14 starts). Stewart led all rookies in offensive rebounds per game (2.3), rebounding and blocks while ranking third in field goal percentage (.553) and fourth in defensive rebounding (4.3). He was one of 10 NBA players with multiple blocks in at least 26 games this season.

The Rochester, N.Y. native became the first Pistons rookie since 1977 to tally 21 rebounds in a game and is one of six Pistons rookie to ever eclipse 20 boards in a single contest. He set a Pistons rookie record with six-straight games with at least two blocks and became the 11th Piston rookie to ever record a double-digit rebounding streak of at least three-straight games.

Bey and Stewart are the first Pistons rookie duo to earn All-Rookie honors since Andre Drummond and Kyle Singler both garnered second-team honors in 2012-13. Bey is the first Piston to be selected to the first team since Brandon Knight in 2011-12.

The NBA’s media voting panel selected five players for the NBA All-Rookie First Team and five players for the NBA All-Rookie Second Team at any position. Players received two points for each First Team vote and one point for each Second Team vote.