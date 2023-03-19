Panthers play the Red Wings after Reinhart's 2-goal showing

Florida Panthers (35-27-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (30-29-9, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Detroit Red Wings after Sam Reinhart's two-goal game against the New Jersey Devils in the Panthers' 4-2 win.

Detroit is 30-29-9 overall and 7-12-2 against the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings have a 7-13-3 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Florida is 35-27-7 overall with a 12-4-2 record in Atlantic Division play. The Panthers have given up 232 goals while scoring 240 for a +8 scoring differential.

Monday's game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Panthers won the last matchup 5-1. Reinhart scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has 25 goals and 40 assists for the Red Wings. Moritz Seider has one goal and four assists over the last 10 games.

Reinhart has scored 26 goals with 25 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 2-7-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.4 assists, 5.1 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Gustav Lindstrom: day to day (undisclosed), Michael Rasmussen: out (lower body), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Ben Chiarot: out (upper body), Robby Fabbri: day to day (lower body).

Panthers: Patric Hornqvist: out (concussion), Givani Smith: out (face).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.