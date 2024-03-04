Paolo Banchero scores 29 as the Magic ease past the Pistons

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 29 points for a second straight game and the Orlando Magic completed a four-game season sweep of the Detroit Pistons with a 113-91 victory on Sunday night.

Wendell Carter Jr. had 19 points and eight rebounds for Orlando and Markelle Fultz added 16 points, making all eight of his shots.

Evan Fournier led the Pistons with 17 points and Simone Fontecchio added 15, both coming off the bench. Jalen Duren led Detroit's starters with 11 points.

The Magic (35-26) surpassed last season's total with 21 games remaining. Orlando has won 11 of 14 and is nine games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2011-12 season.

Detroit (9-51) fell even with Washington for the league's worst record.

Orlando led 59-50 after a first half in which Fultz scored 10 straight Magic points over a four-minute stretch.

Banchero scored 11 points during a 20-3 run that expanded the lead to 26 points early in the second half.

Fournier hit two 3-pointers and James Wiseman had four baskets during a brief Detroit surge. Wiseman's dunk with 10:36 left in the game moved the Pistons within 13, but they got no closer.

The Magic had 22 turnovers but shot 59.7% and had a 48-28 rebounding advantage.

