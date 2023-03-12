Parker Meadows clobbers two home runs in Tigers spring win over Braves

(WXYZ) — Parker Meadows clobbered two home runs in the Tigers 16-7 spring win over the Braves. One home run hit the moon (or more accurately, an office building in right field).
Posted at 11:58 PM, Mar 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-11 23:58:49-05
