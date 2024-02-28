Patrick Kane is on a 9-game point streak as the Red Wings are 7-2 in February

Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane continued his point streak on Tuesday night as the Red Wings got their sixth win in a row.

At 35 years old, Kane signed a one-year deal with Detroit in November and joined the team in December after a hip surgery in the offseason.

Despite only appearing in 28 games so far this season, Kane has had an immediate impact for the Red Wings, with 30 points through Feb. 28, which is eighth best on the team.

Kane is also on a nine-game point streak since returning from an injury that sidelined him from Jan. 14 through Feb. 10.

Patrick Kane credits Alex DeBrincat in getting him to Detroit

In those nine games, the Red Wings are 7-2 and Kane has 14 points – five goals and nine assists. He also has five multi-point games in that span.

As of Wednesday, Detroit is in the first Wild Card spot, three points ahead of the second Wild Card spot and eight points clear of the first team out. The Red Wings are also just two points out of third place in the Atlantic Division.

The Red Wings take on the New York Islanders on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena.