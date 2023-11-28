Patrick Kane reportedly signing with the Detroit Red Wings

(WXYZ/AP) — Patrick Kane is signing with the Detroit Red Wings, according to several reports, after an extended free agency and recovery from hip surgery.

Kane, 35, spent last season with the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers, where he played in 73 games and had 21 goals and 36 assists.

He spent 16 years with the Blackhawks where he was constantly a thorn in the Red Wings' side, especially when Detroit was part of the Western Conference.

In an interview with the AP in August, Kane said he is feeling good after having the hip resurfacing surgery on June 1.

“It’s just exciting to see progression and just feeling better on the ice,” Kane said by phone. “Kind of getting back to my old self, so it’s pretty exciting.”

It's not clear when Kane could join the Red Wings and show up on the ice, but did say in August he could come back early.

“I think we’re at the point now where, I mean, could I come back early? Yeah, probably,” Kane said. “But does it make sense? You know, it might be better to take the full time and just make sure I’m at 105-110% instead of just 90-95. But it’s a lot better than I was last year.”

From Buffalo, New York, Kane is second only to Mike Modano in scoring among U.S.-born players with 1,237 points. Kane was one of the centerpieces of Chicago’s Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2010, ’13 and ’15 and won the Hart Trophy as league MVP in 2016.

The NHL’s No. 1 draft pick in 2007, Kane joined Washington’s Nicklas Backstrom and Carl Hagelin as players to have the invasive hip surgery over the past year. It involves dislocating the upper end of the thighbone, trimming it, capping it and removing cartilage before putting it back in place.

