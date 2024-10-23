Patrick Kane scores, Alex Lyon makes 29 saves and Red Wings edge Islanders

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Kane scored a first-period goal, Alex Lyon made 29 saves and the Detroit Red Wings held on to edge the New York Islanders 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Kane scored his first goal of the season at 8:54 of the period with assists to Vladimir Tarasenko and J.T. Compher.

The 31-year-old Lyon made eight saves in the first, 14 stops in the second and seven more in the third for his fourth career shutout.

The Red Wings won their second straight, coming off a 5-2 win at Nashville last Saturday.

The Islanders were shut out for the third time in six games this season.

Ilya Sorokin made 10 stops for the Islanders.

Takeaways

The Islanders continued their inconsistent play. They lost their home opener 5-4 to Utah in overtime, and beat Montreal 4-3 in a shootout at home on Saturday. They were shut out at Dallas on Oct. 12, downed Colorado 6-2 on the road Oct. 14, then were blanked 1-0 in overtime at St. Louis on last Thursday.

Key moment

Lyon denied Islanders captain Anders Lee with just over nine minutes left in the second period to keep it a 1-0 game. Brock Nelson hit the crossbar behind Lyon two minutes later. Lyon also stopped Islanders forward Simon Holmstrom midway through the third period on a point-blank high shot.

Key stats

Kane’s goal was 472nd of his career — fifth-most among active NHL players behind Alex Ovechkin, Sindey Crosby, Steven Stamkos and Evgeni Malkin. The 35-year-old forward is in his second season with Detroit. His 1,287 points are fourth among active players.

Up next

Islanders: Visit New Jersey on Friday night.

Red Wings: Host New Jersey on Thursday night.

