Patrick Kane scores go-ahead goal and Red Wings down Flyers

DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Kane scored the decisive third-period goal and added an assist as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-4 on Wednesday night.

J.T. Compher and Lucas Raymond also contributed a goal and an assist each. Alex DeBrincat, Michael Rasmussen and Joe Veleno had the other goals for the Red Wings.

Alex Lyon, playing in his first game since Nov. 25, stopped 15 shots. He was sidelined the previous nine games due to a lower-body injury.

Travis Konecny, Noah Cates, Ryan Poehling and Owen Tippett scored for the Flyers, who trailed 4-2 after two periods but tied it at 4 early in the third. Samuel Ersson made 18 saves.

Detroit played with five defensemen in the last two periods after Simon Edvinsson departed with an upper-body injury.

Takeaways

Flyers: They outshot the Red Wings 36-26 in a 4-1 home victory last week. They mustered just nine shots on goal in the first two periods and 19 for the game on Wednesday night.

Red Wings: Forwards Compher, Rasmussen, Veleno and Kane have all underperformed offensively this season. It was a promising sign they all scored on the same night as the Red Wings try to climb into the playoff race.

Key moment

Poehling and Tippett scored in the third to tie the game at 4-all prior to Kane's first goal in 11 games, a wrister from the left circle at 7:22 of the period. Kane, who also missed five games due to an injury, hadn't scored since Nov. 13.

Key stat

Compher's power-play goal was his first in 22 games and fourth this season. His previous goal came on Oct. 27 against Edmonton. Compher scored a career-best 19 goals in 77 games with Detroit last season.

Up Next

The Flyers host Los Angeles on Thursday night while the Red Wings host Montreal on Friday night.

