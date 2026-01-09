Patrick Kane scores twice to reach 500 goals in Red Wings' win over Canucks

DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Kane became the 50th player in NHL history to reach 500 goals, scoring his second goal of the game into an empty net with 3:53 left to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 on Thursday night.

The 37-year-old Kane is the fifth U.S.-born player to reach the milestone, following Mike Modano (561), Keith Tkachuk (538), Jeremy Roenick (513) and Joe Mullen (502). Brett Hull, a dual citizen who was born in Canada and played internationally for the United States, had 741 goals.

Kane opened the scoring on a two-man advantage with 29 seconds left in the first period. He snapped a shot to the short side over goalie Kevin Lankinen’s leg pad.

Kane has 1,369 points, five behind Modano for the U.S.-born mark. Left off the U.S. Olympic team, Kane has eight goals in 30 games this season. He has missed 15 games because of injuries.

Axel Sandin-Pellikka, J.T. Compher and Lucas Raymond also scored for Detroit, and John Gibson made 24 saves.

Jake DeBrusk scored for Vancouver, and Lankinen stopped 20 shots in the second game of six-game trip. The Canucks have lost five straight and seven of eight.

Sandin-Pellikka made it 2-0 at 5:09 of the second, and DeBrusk countered for Vancouver on a power play at 7:03 of the period.

Compher scored from close-range with 9:50 to go in the second off a nifty feed from James van Riemsdyk.

Raymond scored Detroit's second empty-netter.

Up next

Canucks: At Toronto on Saturday night.

Red Wings: At Montreal on Saturday night.

