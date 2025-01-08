Patrick Kane's power-play goal in OT lifts Red Wings past Senators for 5th straight victory

DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Kane scored on a power play with 2:39 remaining in overtime and the Detroit Red Wings extended their winning streak to five games with a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

Dylan Larkin scored on a power play in the first period and Joe Veleno also scored in regulation for Detroit. Larkin extended his goal streak to four games and his point streak to six games.

Alex Lyon started in goal for Detroit, but was removed after the first period due to an upper-body injury. Cam Talbot took over and the duo combined for 31 saves.

Brady Tkachuk and Thomas Chabot scored for Ottawa, which has lost five of its last six games. Anton Forsberg made 30 saves.

The Senators completed a nine-game trip, the longest in franchise history, with a 4-5 record.

Takeaways

Senators: They can't put away their travel bags for long. After hosting Buffalo on Thursday, they'll hit the road for five of their next nine games before getting an extended homestand late in the month.

Red Wings: Lyon, who has recently emerged as the No. 1 goalie, missed 12 games earlier this season due to injury. If he's sidelined again, Ville Husso will likely be recalled from the American Hockey League to back up Talbot.

Key moment

Moritz Seider drew a hooking penalty against Jake Sanderson 11 seconds before Kane's winner. Larkin won the subsequent faceoff and Kane scored from the slot.

Key stat

The Red Wings' power play has perked up in the six games since Todd McLellan was named head coach. They have scored 10 goals in 19 power-play opportunities.

Up next

The Senators host Buffalo on Thursday, while the Red Wings continue their four-game homestand against Chicago on Friday.

