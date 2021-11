(WXYZ) — Payton Thorne threw four touchdown passes, Kenneth Walker ran for two touchdowns and CFP No. 7 Michigan State beat Maryland 40-21 on Saturday.

Reed caught two of Thorne's touchdown passes, with Montorie Foster and Connor Heyward receiving the other two.

Taulia Tagovailoa threw a pair of touchdown passes to Chigoziem Okonkwo for Maryland.

UP NEXT: Michigan State (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) visits Ohio State next Saturday.