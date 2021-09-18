Payton Thorne's 4 TD passes help Michigan State top Miami (FL)

(WXYZ) -- Payton Thorne threw four touchdown passes, including two to Jalen Nailor, and Michigan State beat No. 24 Miami (FL) 38-17 on Saturday.

Trailing 7-3, Thorne threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Kenneth Walker III in the second quarter.

Thorne connected with Nailor for touchdowns of 11 yards in the third quarter and 39 yards in the fourth quarter.

Jayden Reed caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Thorne and added an eight-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Matt Coghlin opened the game's scoring with a 23-yard field goal.

D'Eriq King threw touchdown passes of three and 14 yards to Charleston Rambo for the Hurricanes.

UP NEXT: Michigan State (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) hosts Nebraska next Saturday.