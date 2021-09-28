Watch
PGA commish on extension at DGC: Rocket Mortgage's dream was for tour to be in Detroit

Kent Saunders / WXYZ
Jay Monahan PGA Commissioner
Posted at 10:15 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 22:15:29-04

The PGA Tour is staying in Detroit, locked in through 2027.

Commissioner Jay Monahan said the PGA Tour was in conversations with Rocket Mortgage for years before the initial Rocket Mortgage Classic.

"This was a dream that they had. It was very clear they wanted it to be here in the city of Detroit," he said.

