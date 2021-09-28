PGA commish on extension at DGC: Rocket Mortgage's dream was for tour to be in Detroit

The PGA Tour is staying in Detroit, locked in through 2027.
Commissioner Jay Monahan said the PGA Tour was in conversations with Rocket Mortgage for years before the initial Rocket Mortgage Classic.
"This was a dream that they had. It was very clear they wanted it to be here in the city of Detroit," he said.
Watch his comments below:
