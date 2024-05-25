Watch Now
Sports

Actions

PGA tour champion Grayson Murray dead at 30

Tour leadership said in a statement that grief counselors would be made available for those in need after Murray's sudden death was announced on Saturday.
PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray dies at 30
Chuck Burton/AP
Grayson Murray watches his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club.
PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray dies at 30
Posted at 5:40 PM, May 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-25 17:40:24-04

Two-time PGA Tour champion Grayson Murray died on Saturday morning, according to a statement from the tournament that confirmed the news. Murray was 30 years old.
No cause of death was immediately made available. He had previously withdrawn from the Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday citing an illness.

Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner said, "We were devastated to learn, and are heartbroken to share, that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words."

Monahan said, "I reached out to Grayson's parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play." He said, "They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes."

Tournament leadership said grief counselors would be made available for those in need.

The 30-year-old golfer won three consecutive Callaway Junior World Championships and became the top-ranked golfer in his age group. When Murray was 16 he made the first cut on the Korn Ferry Tour, and became the second-youngest player to achieve the victory.

He would later go on to Wake Forest University, East Carolina University and Arizona State University before he go his break in 2016 gaining a sponsor’s exemption into the Korn Ferry Tour near Raleigh, North Carolina — his hometown — the PGA Tour said.

He was able to earn full status on the PGA Tour for the 2016-2017 season.

Multiple outlets reported on the moment, which was also shared on social media, when CBS's Jim Nantz became emotional when he announced the death of the 58th-ranked golfer in the world, after his sudden death.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make Your Voice Heard