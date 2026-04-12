Phil Garner, former Tigers manager and 3-time All Star, dead at 76

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Phil Garner, a former Detroit Tigers manager and 16-year MLB veteran, has died at 76, the team confirmed on Sunday afternoon.

Garner managed the Tigers from 2000-2002, as he was the first manager of the Tigers once they moved to Comerica Park. He also managed with the Milwaukee Brewers (1992-1999) and the Houston Astros (2004-2007). The Tigers posted a record of 145-185 under Garner.

Garner, an infielder in his playing days, debuted with the Oakland Athletics in 1973 at just 24 years old. He played with the Athletics for four seasons before playing with the Pittsburgh Pirates (1977-1981), the Houston Astros (1981-1987), the Los Angeles Dodgers (1988) and the San Francisco Giants (1989). He was named in All Star in 1976, 1980 and 1981.