Photo Gallery: 2023 Detroit Tigers Opening Day roster

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene reacts after striking out against New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino during the third inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Detroit Tigers Jake Rogers watches his solo homer in the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers, Fla., Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP

Detroit Tigers third baseman Nick Maton throws to first for the out after fielding a ground ball by Philadelphia Phillies' Josh Harrison during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Friday, March 3, 2023, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez breaks his bat while hitting a fly ball against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Lakeland, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Detroit Tigers' Austin Meadows bats against the New York Yankees in a spring training baseball game, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Lakeland, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson bats against the St. Louis Cardinals in a spring training baseball game, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Lakeland, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

Detroit Tigers' Jonathan Schoop hits a solo homer in the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Lakeland, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

Detroit Tigers' Kerry Carpenter, center, high fives teammates in the dugout after his solo home run off New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Detroit Tigers center fielder Ryan Kreidler (32) can't make the catch on a single by Philadelphia Phillies' Jake Cave during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Detroit Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez pitches before the start of a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Lakeland, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

Detroit Tigers' Matt Vierling poses for a photograph during a spring training baseball photo day Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Lakeland, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Chicago Cubs' Zach McKinstry hits against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a spring training baseball game, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Mesa, Ariz. He was traded to the Detroit Tigers on March 27. (AP Photo/Matt York) AP

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera bats against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Lakeland, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Detroit Tigers' Matt Manning pitches against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a spring training baseball game, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Lakeland, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull delivers to the New York Yankees during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Joey Wentz throws in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers, Fla., Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP

Detroit Tigers pitcher Mason Englert throws during a spring training baseball workout Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Lakeland, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Detroit Tigers' Jason Foley pitches against the Washington Nationals in the seventh inning of a spring training baseball game, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Lakeland, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd throws before the start of a spring training baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Lakeland, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Jose Cisnero throws in the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers, Fla., Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP

Detroit Tigers' Alex Lange, right, takes photos of Tyler Alexander while waiting during a spring training baseball photo day Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Lakeland, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Detroit Tigers pitcher Trey Wingenter throws against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning of a spring training baseball game, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Lakeland, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

Detroit Tigers pitcher Garrett Hill delivers to the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Alex Lange throws during a spring training baseball workout Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Lakeland, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Chasen Shreve throws in the fourth inning of their spring training baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Fort Myers, Fla., Monday, March 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase poses for a photograph during a spring training baseball photo day Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Lakeland, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next