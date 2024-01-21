Share Facebook

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, not visible, during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds gestures as he is introduced onto the field prior to an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson takes the field prior to an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Deven Thompkins, top, returns the opening kickoff as Detroit Lions' Chase Lucas tries to bring him down during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

Spectators react at the beginning of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

Detroit Lions place kicker Michael Badgley (17), with Jack Fox holding, kicks a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, left, tries to avoid a tackle by Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) after intercepting a pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, center, scrambles as Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, left, applies pressure during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

Spectators look on at the beginning of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, center, runs for yardage against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer, left, is tackled by Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) scrambles for a first down against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez) AP

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) tries to avoid Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. Goff was sacked on the play. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, second from left, is stopped by Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, left, and defensive tackle Tyson Alualu during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) tries to help on the play. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin (4) looks on after missing a field goal against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) makes a catch as Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) tries to stop him during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds, left, celebrates with teammate Jameson Williams after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez) AP

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff looks to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Christian Izien (29) and cornerback Dee Delaney during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield calls a play before taking the snap against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez) AP

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) celebrates with fans after scoring in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski) AP

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) celebrates with teammates Jameson Williams (9) and Jared Goff (16) after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, foreground, runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) receives congratulations from teammates after scoring in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski) AP

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes for a touchdown in the first half during an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski) AP

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) receives congratulations from teammates after scoring in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs with the ball as Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) moves in to make the stop during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) reacts after catching a pass for a first down in front of guard Graham Glasgow (60) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) and cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, center, runs for yardage against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean, left, is unable to make an interception on a pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer, left, is tackled by Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez) AP

