Photo gallery: Michigan fan photos ahead of national championship game
Check out some of the best Michigan fan photos ahead of the Wolverines' matchup against the UCONN Huskies in the National Championship.
ScreenshotPhoto by: Jen Hopp Photo by: Ryan Scarfpin Photo by: Gerald Howard Photo by: Dana Gallaher Photo by: Laurie Frankel Photo by: Kimberly Anne Coleman Photo by: Alicia Quail Photo by: Kimberly Williams Photo by: Margarita Casanova ScreenshotPhoto by: Steve Soviar Photo by: Laurie Frankel Photo by: Jordan Kampf Photo by: Kaley Joy Photo by: Rocio Mendoza Photo by: Petey Fields Photo by: Bryan Dibble Photo by: Sam Rucker Photo by: Christina Babel-Reich Photo by: Michelle Amador Photo by: Aaron Taylor Photo by: Matt Butler Photo by: Andrea Farrell Photo by: Marty Bliven Photo by: Darcy Hill Photo by: Nikki Brink Photo by: Danielle Horner Photo by: Brigette George Photo by: Mark Buford Photo by: Coll Lev Photo by: Jessica Katen Photo by: Javon Whitaker Photo by: Rebecca Willis