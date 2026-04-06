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Photo gallery: Michigan fan photos ahead of national championship game

Check out some of the best Michigan fan photos ahead of the Wolverines' matchup against the UCONN Huskies in the National Championship.

Jen Hopp Michigan photo.jpg ScreenshotPhoto by: Jen Hopp Ryan Scarfpin Michigan photo.jpg Photo by: Ryan Scarfpin Gerald Howard Michigan photo.jpg Photo by: Gerald Howard Dana Gallaher Michigan photo.jpg Photo by: Dana Gallaher Laurie Frankel 2 Michigan photo.jpg Photo by: Laurie Frankel Kimberly Anne Coleman Michigan.jpg Photo by: Kimberly Anne Coleman Alicia Quail Michigan photo.jpg Photo by: Alicia Quail Kimberly Williams Michigan photo.jpg Photo by: Kimberly Williams Margarita Casanova Michigan photo.jpg Photo by: Margarita Casanova Steve Soviar Michigan photo.jpg ScreenshotPhoto by: Steve Soviar Laurie Frankel - Michigan photo.jpg Photo by: Laurie Frankel Jordan Kampf Michigan photo.png Photo by: Jordan Kampf Kaley Joy Michigan photo.jpg Photo by: Kaley Joy Rocio Mendoza Michigan.jpg Photo by: Rocio Mendoza Petey Fields Michigan photo.png Photo by: Petey Fields Bryan Dibble Michigan.jpg Photo by: Bryan Dibble Sam Rucker michigan .jpg Photo by: Sam Rucker Christina Babel-Reich michigan.jpg Photo by: Christina Babel-Reich Michelle Amador michigan.jpg Photo by: Michelle Amador Aaron Taylor michigan.jpg Photo by: Aaron Taylor Matt Butler michigan.jpg Photo by: Matt Butler Andrea Farrell michigan.jpg Photo by: Andrea Farrell Marty Bliven michigna.jpg Photo by: Marty Bliven Darcy Hill michigan.jpg Photo by: Darcy Hill Nikki Brink michigan.jpg Photo by: Nikki Brink Danielle Horner michigan.jpg Photo by: Danielle Horner Brigette George michigan.jpg Photo by: Brigette George Mark Buford michigan.jpg Photo by: Mark Buford Coll Lev michigan.jpg Photo by: Coll Lev Jessica Katen michigan.jpg Photo by: Jessica Katen Javon Whitaker Michigan.jpg Photo by: Javon Whitaker Rebecca Willis Michigan photo.jpg Photo by: Rebecca Willis

Photo gallery: Michigan fan photos ahead of national championship game

close-gallery
  • Jen Hopp Michigan photo.jpg
  • Ryan Scarfpin Michigan photo.jpg
  • Gerald Howard Michigan photo.jpg
  • Dana Gallaher Michigan photo.jpg
  • Laurie Frankel 2 Michigan photo.jpg
  • Kimberly Anne Coleman Michigan.jpg
  • Alicia Quail Michigan photo.jpg
  • Kimberly Williams Michigan photo.jpg
  • Margarita Casanova Michigan photo.jpg
  • Steve Soviar Michigan photo.jpg
  • Laurie Frankel - Michigan photo.jpg
  • Jordan Kampf Michigan photo.png
  • Kaley Joy Michigan photo.jpg
  • Rocio Mendoza Michigan.jpg
  • Petey Fields Michigan photo.png
  • Bryan Dibble Michigan.jpg
  • Sam Rucker michigan .jpg
  • Christina Babel-Reich michigan.jpg
  • Michelle Amador michigan.jpg
  • Aaron Taylor michigan.jpg
  • Matt Butler michigan.jpg
  • Andrea Farrell michigan.jpg
  • Marty Bliven michigna.jpg
  • Darcy Hill michigan.jpg
  • Nikki Brink michigan.jpg
  • Danielle Horner michigan.jpg
  • Brigette George michigan.jpg
  • Mark Buford michigan.jpg
  • Coll Lev michigan.jpg
  • Jessica Katen michigan.jpg
  • Javon Whitaker Michigan.jpg
  • Rebecca Willis Michigan photo.jpg

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ScreenshotJen Hopp
Ryan Scarfpin
Gerald Howard
Dana Gallaher
Laurie Frankel
Kimberly Anne Coleman
Alicia Quail
Kimberly Williams
Margarita Casanova
ScreenshotSteve Soviar
Laurie Frankel
Jordan Kampf
Kaley Joy
Rocio Mendoza
Petey Fields
Bryan Dibble
Sam Rucker
Christina Babel-Reich
Michelle Amador
Aaron Taylor
Matt Butler
Andrea Farrell
Marty Bliven
Darcy Hill
Nikki Brink
Danielle Horner
Brigette George
Mark Buford
Coll Lev
Jessica Katen
Javon Whitaker
Rebecca Willis
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