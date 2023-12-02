Watch Now
Sports

Photo gallery: Michigan vs. Iowa at the Big Ten Championship

See some of the best photos from Michigan vs. Iowa at the Big Ten Championship from Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis.

Big Ten Championship Football Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) hands the ball off to running back Blake Corum (2) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)Photo by: AP 407393875_797211215767846_4547744104647273117_n.jpg Photo by: WXYZ
 406471930_797229415766026_4546005208673297836_n.jpg Photo by: WXYZ
 GAYzT4nW4AAQJ_P.jpeg Photo by: WXYZ
 Big Ten Championship Football Michigan players run onto the field before the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Photo by: AP Big Ten Championship Football Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) runs up field during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Photo by: AP Big Ten Championship Football Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws a pass during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Photo by: AP Big Ten Championship Football Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) is tackled by Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins (34) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Photo by: AP Big Ten Championship Football Michigan's Semaj Morgan (82) runs from Iowa defensive back John Nestor (7) during a punt return in the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)Photo by: AP Big Ten Championship Football A Michigan fan cheers during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Photo by: AP Big Ten Championship Football Michigan place-kicker James Turner (32) celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Photo by: AP Big Ten Championship Football Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)Photo by: AP Big Ten Championship Football Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) scores on a 2-yard touchdown run in front of Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins (34) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)Photo by: AP Big Ten Championship Football Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws a pass during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)Photo by: AP Big Ten Championship Football Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins (94) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)Photo by: AP Big Ten Championship Football Iowa running back Leshon Williams, center, runs from Michigan linebacker Junior Colson, left, defensive back Rod Moore (9) and defensive end Jaylen Harrell, right, during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Photo by: AP Big Ten Championship Football Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill (10) is sacked by Michigan defensive end Jaylen Harrell (32) and defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)Photo by: AP Big Ten Championship Football Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) runs up field after catching a pass during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Photo by: AP Big Ten Championship Football Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws a pass during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)Photo by: AP Screenshot 2023-12-02 at 10.01.23 PM.png Photo by: Chad Britton, WXYZ Screenshot 2023-12-02 at 10.01.04 PM.png Photo by: Chad Britton, WXYZ IMG_0152.JPG Photo by: Chad Britton, WXYZ IMG_0118.JPG Photo by: Chad Britton, WXYZ Screenshot 2023-12-02 at 10.03.03 PM.png Photo by: Chad Britton, WXYZ

Photo gallery: Michigan vs. Iowa at the Big Ten Championship

close-gallery
  • Big Ten Championship Football
  • 407393875_797211215767846_4547744104647273117_n.jpg
  • 406471930_797229415766026_4546005208673297836_n.jpg
  • GAYzT4nW4AAQJ_P.jpeg
  • Big Ten Championship Football
  • Big Ten Championship Football
  • Big Ten Championship Football
  • Big Ten Championship Football
  • Big Ten Championship Football
  • Big Ten Championship Football
  • Big Ten Championship Football
  • Big Ten Championship Football
  • Big Ten Championship Football
  • Big Ten Championship Football
  • Big Ten Championship Football
  • Big Ten Championship Football
  • Big Ten Championship Football
  • Big Ten Championship Football
  • Big Ten Championship Football
  • Screenshot 2023-12-02 at 10.01.23 PM.png
  • Screenshot 2023-12-02 at 10.01.04 PM.png
  • IMG_0152.JPG
  • IMG_0118.JPG
  • Screenshot 2023-12-02 at 10.03.03 PM.png

Share

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) hands the ball off to running back Blake Corum (2) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)AP
WXYZ
WXYZ
WXYZ
Michigan players run onto the field before the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)AP
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) runs up field during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)AP
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws a pass during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)AP
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) is tackled by Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins (34) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)AP
Michigan's Semaj Morgan (82) runs from Iowa defensive back John Nestor (7) during a punt return in the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)AP
A Michigan fan cheers during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)AP
Michigan place-kicker James Turner (32) celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)AP
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)AP
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) scores on a 2-yard touchdown run in front of Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins (34) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)AP
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws a pass during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)AP
Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins (94) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)AP
Iowa running back Leshon Williams, center, runs from Michigan linebacker Junior Colson, left, defensive back Rod Moore (9) and defensive end Jaylen Harrell, right, during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)AP
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill (10) is sacked by Michigan defensive end Jaylen Harrell (32) and defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)AP
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) runs up field after catching a pass during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)AP
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws a pass during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)AP
Chad Britton, WXYZ
Chad Britton, WXYZ
Chad Britton, WXYZ
Chad Britton, WXYZ
Chad Britton, WXYZ
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next