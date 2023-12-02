Photo gallery: Michigan vs. Iowa at the Big Ten Championship
See some of the best photos from Michigan vs. Iowa at the Big Ten Championship from Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis.
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) hands the ball off to running back Blake Corum (2) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)Photo by: AP Photo by: WXYZ
Michigan players run onto the field before the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Photo by: AP Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) runs up field during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Photo by: AP Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws a pass during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Photo by: AP Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) is tackled by Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins (34) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Photo by: AP Michigan's Semaj Morgan (82) runs from Iowa defensive back John Nestor (7) during a punt return in the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)Photo by: AP A Michigan fan cheers during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Photo by: AP Michigan place-kicker James Turner (32) celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Photo by: AP Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)Photo by: AP Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) scores on a 2-yard touchdown run in front of Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins (34) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)Photo by: AP Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws a pass during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)Photo by: AP Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins (94) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)Photo by: AP Iowa running back Leshon Williams, center, runs from Michigan linebacker Junior Colson, left, defensive back Rod Moore (9) and defensive end Jaylen Harrell, right, during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Photo by: AP Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill (10) is sacked by Michigan defensive end Jaylen Harrell (32) and defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)Photo by: AP Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) runs up field after catching a pass during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Photo by: AP Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws a pass during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)Photo by: AP Photo by: Chad Britton, WXYZ Photo by: Chad Britton, WXYZ Photo by: Chad Britton, WXYZ Photo by: Chad Britton, WXYZ Photo by: Chad Britton, WXYZ
