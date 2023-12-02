Photo gallery: Michigan vs. Iowa at the Big Ten Championship

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) hands the ball off to running back Blake Corum (2) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) AP

WXYZ



WXYZ



WXYZ



Michigan players run onto the field before the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) runs up field during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws a pass during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) is tackled by Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins (34) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP

Michigan's Semaj Morgan (82) runs from Iowa defensive back John Nestor (7) during a punt return in the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) AP

A Michigan fan cheers during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP

Michigan place-kicker James Turner (32) celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) AP

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) scores on a 2-yard touchdown run in front of Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins (34) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) AP

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws a pass during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) AP

Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins (94) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) AP

Iowa running back Leshon Williams, center, runs from Michigan linebacker Junior Colson, left, defensive back Rod Moore (9) and defensive end Jaylen Harrell, right, during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP

Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill (10) is sacked by Michigan defensive end Jaylen Harrell (32) and defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) AP

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) runs up field after catching a pass during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws a pass during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) AP

Chad Britton, WXYZ

Chad Britton, WXYZ

Chad Britton, WXYZ

Chad Britton, WXYZ

Chad Britton, WXYZ

Prev 1 / Ad Next