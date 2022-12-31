Photo gallery: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU in College Football Playoff semifinal

Share Facebook

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) is stoped short of the goal line by TCU defensive lineman Damonic Williams (52) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) AP

TCU safety Bud Clark (26) celebrate his intercepts a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) for a touchdown against Michigan during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) AP

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) warms up prior to the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) AP

TCU running back Kendre Miller (33) warms p prior to the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) AP

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches his players prior to the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) AP

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) gives the thumbs up prior to the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) AP

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes watches his players prior to the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) AP

A TCU cheerleader watches warm ups prior to the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) AP

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) warms up prior to the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) AP

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) is tackled by TCU safety Millard Bradford (28) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) AP

Michigan tight end Colston Loveland makes a catch as TCU linebacker Dee Winters (13) defends during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) AP

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) warms up prior to the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) AP

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh warms up his players prior to the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) AP

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) throws against Michigan during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) AP

TCU players take the field prior to the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) AP

TCU safety Bud Clark (26) and linebacker Jamoi Hodge celebrates a goal line stop against Michigan during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) AP

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) scores a touchdown as Michigan defensive back Rod Moore (19) defends during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) AP

TCU wide receiver Taye Barber (4)is hit by Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) AP

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) celebrates rushing touchdown wit TCU guard Wes Harris (78) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) AP

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) runs the ball against Michigan during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) AP

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) throws against Michigan during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) AP

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) celebrates a first down with back up quarterback Alan Bowman (15) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) AP

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) dives for yardage as Michigan linebacker Junior Colson (25) defends during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) AP

