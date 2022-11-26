Photo gallery: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus

Share Facebook

Michigan receiver Cornelius Johnson, right, escapes the grasp of Ohio State defensive back Cameron Brown during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) (AP)

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison, left, celebrates his touchdown against Michigan with teammate Emeka Egbuka during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) (AP)

Michigan Cornelius Johnson, center, celebrates with teammates after his touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) (AP)

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, right, scrambles away from Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) (AP)

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks for an open pass against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) (AP)

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy drops back to pass against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) (AP)

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, right, follows a block by teammate Paris Johnson against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) (AP)

Michigan linebacker Jaylen Harrell, rear, breaks up a pass intended for Ohio State tight end Cade Stover during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) (AP)

Michigan receiver Cornelius Johnson, front, outruns Ohio State defenders Cameron Brown, right, and Brenten Jones to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) (AP)

Michigan receiver Cornelius Johnson, right, turns up field to score a touchdown past Ohio State defensive back Cameron Brown during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) (AP)

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) (AP)

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, center, runs against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) (AP)

Ohio State defensive back Ronnie Hickman, right, tries to tackle Michigan running back Donovan Edwards during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) (AP)

Michigan defensive back R.J. Moten, left, and defensive back Gemon Green tackle Ohio State tight end Gee Scott during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) (AP)

Michigan Cornelius Johnson, center, celebrates with teammates after his touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) (AP)

