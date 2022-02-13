Photo gallery: The best of Super Bowl 56

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) waves before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (AP)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (AP)

Cincinnati Bengals players stand and listen to "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (AP)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (AP)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) kisses his girlfriend, Lauren Wood, before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (AP)

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) stretches before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (AP)

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mitchell Wilcox (84) waves before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) (AP)

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, left speaks with Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) (AP)

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Tre Flowers (33) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) (AP)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) (AP)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) (AP)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell stand on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (AP)

Los Angeles Rams offensive linemen Andrew Whitworth (77), Bobby Evans (71), Alaric Jackson (68) and Rob Havenstein (79) run onto the field before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (AP)

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (79) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (AP)

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals warm up before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (AP)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford takes a drink before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (AP)

The Los Angeles Rams huddle up before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (AP)

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Zach Kerr warms up on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (AP)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (AP)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (AP)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (AP)

Prev 1 / Ad Next