PHOTOS: Jack Hughes scores in overtime as US beats Canada for gold at the Olympics

MILAN, Italy (AP) — No miracle needed.

The United States is atop the hockey world for the first time in nearly a half-century. Jack Hughes scored the winning goal in overtime, and the U.S. defeated Canada 2-1 in the gold medal final at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Sunday, flipping the script on the international stage and claiming the country’s third men’s title at the Games and the first since the “Miracle on Ice” on 1980.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

