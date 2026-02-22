Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

PHOTOS: Jack Hughes scores in overtime as US beats Canada for gold at the Olympics

APTOPIX Milan Cortina Olympics Ice Hockey
Luca Bruno/AP
The United States celebrates after a sudden-death overtime goal by United States' Jack Hughes (86) against Canada during the men's ice hockey gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
APTOPIX Milan Cortina Olympics Ice Hockey
Posted

MILAN, Italy (AP) — No miracle needed.

The United States is atop the hockey world for the first time in nearly a half-century. Jack Hughes scored the winning goal in overtime, and the U.S. defeated Canada 2-1 in the gold medal final at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Sunday, flipping the script on the international stage and claiming the country’s third men’s title at the Games and the first since the “Miracle on Ice” on 1980.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch Entertainment Tonight on 7!