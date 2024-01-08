Share Facebook

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards celebrates after scoring against Washington during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez) AP

Michigan running back Kalel Mullings is tackled by Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards celebrates after scoring with tight end AJ Barner against Washington during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy watches during warm ups before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Washington and Michigan Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez) AP

The Michigan band performs before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Washington and Michigan Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Washington and Michigan Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy warms up before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Washington and Michigan Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez) AP

Michigan fans cheer before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Washington and Michigan Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches during warm ups before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Washington and Michigan Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy passes against Washington during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez) AP

Michigan running back Blake Corum is tackled by Washington during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

Michigan running back Kalel Mullings is tackled by Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards celebrates after scoring with tight end AJ Barner against Washington during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

Washington place-kicker Grady Gross kicks a field goal against Michigan during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson is pushed out of bounds by Washington cornerback Dominique Hampton during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy passes against Washington during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez) AP

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards runs for a touchdown against Washington during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards runs for a touchdown against Washington during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez) AP

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh takes with quarterback J.J. McCarthy during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game against Washington Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

