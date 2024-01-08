PHOTOS: Michigan takes on Washington for the College Football Playoff National Championship
See some of the best photos from Michigan vs. Washington in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards celebrates after scoring against Washington during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)Photo by: AP Michigan running back Kalel Mullings is tackled by Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)Photo by: AP Michigan running back Donovan Edwards celebrates after scoring with tight end AJ Barner against Washington during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)Photo by: AP Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy watches during warm ups before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Washington and Michigan Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)Photo by: AP The Michigan band performs before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Washington and Michigan Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)Photo by: AP Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Washington and Michigan Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)Photo by: AP Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy warms up before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Washington and Michigan Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)Photo by: AP Michigan fans cheer before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Washington and Michigan Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)Photo by: AP Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches during warm ups before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Washington and Michigan Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)Photo by: AP Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy passes against Washington during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)Photo by: AP Michigan running back Blake Corum is tackled by Washington during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)Photo by: AP Michigan running back Kalel Mullings is tackled by Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)Photo by: AP Michigan running back Donovan Edwards celebrates after scoring with tight end AJ Barner against Washington during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)Photo by: AP Washington place-kicker Grady Gross kicks a field goal against Michigan during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)Photo by: AP Michigan running back Donovan Edwards celebrates after scoring against Washington during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)Photo by: AP Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson is pushed out of bounds by Washington cornerback Dominique Hampton during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)Photo by: AP Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy passes against Washington during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)Photo by: AP Michigan running back Donovan Edwards runs for a touchdown against Washington during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)Photo by: AP Michigan running back Donovan Edwards celebrates after scoring against Washington during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)Photo by: AP Michigan running back Donovan Edwards runs for a touchdown against Washington during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)Photo by: AP Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh takes with quarterback J.J. McCarthy during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game against Washington Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)Photo by: AP Michigan running back Donovan Edwards celebrates after scoring against Washington during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)Photo by: AP