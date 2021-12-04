PHOTOS: Michigan dominates Iowa in the Big Ten Championship

Share Facebook

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts with his players on the sideline during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (AP)

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) runs up field during a 75-yard touchdown reception in the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (AP)

Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones (16) runs up field after catching a pass during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) (AP)

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) celebrates with teammate Zach VanValkenburg (97) after intercepting a pass during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (AP)

Iowa place kicker Caleb Shudak (10) kicks a 22-yard field goal during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) (AP)

Iowa running back Gavin Williams, left, runs from Michigan linebacker Junior Colson, right, during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) (AP)

Iowa running back Gavin Williams, center, is tackled by Michigan linebacker David Ojabo, right, and defensive back Vincent Gray (4) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (AP)

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches from the sideline during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) (AP)

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) throws a pass during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) (AP)

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) throws a pass as he is pressured by Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner, left, during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) (AP)

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) celebrates with teammate J.J. McCarthy, right, after scoring on a 67-yard touchdown run during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (AP)

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson celebrates after catching a 75-yard touchdown pass during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (AP)

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) celebrates with teammate Daylen Baldwin (85) after catching a 75-yard touchdown pass during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) (AP)

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh walks on the sideline during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) (AP)

Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) runs from Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray (4) after catching a pass during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) (AP)

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) is tackled by Michigan linebacker Junior Colson (25) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) (AP)

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) scores on a 67-yard touchdown run during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) (AP)

Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) runs from Michigan defensive back Brad Hawkins (2) after catching a pass during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (AP)

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) throws a pass ahead of Michigan linebacker David Ojabo (55) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (AP)

Michigan linebacker Josh Ross (12) celebrates with teammates after a missed Iowa field goal during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) (AP)

Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill, rear, breaks up a pass intended for Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson (6) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. Hill was called for pass interference on the play. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (AP)

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins wears a patch honoring the Oxford High School shooting victims while warming up for the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) (AP)

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) warms up before the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) (AP)

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) warms up before the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (AP)

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) throws a pass during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) (AP)

Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones (16) runs from Michigan defensive back Brad Hawkins (2) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) (AP)

Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones (16) runs from Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray (4) after catching a pass during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) (AP)

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) warms up before the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) (AP)

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh runs onto the field with his team before the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) (AP)

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras, left, is sacked by Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, right, during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (AP)

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) runs for a first down ahead of Iowa defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg (97) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (AP)

Michigan's Cornelius Johnson (6) celebrates with teammate A.J. Henning (3) after blocking a punt during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (AP)

Michigan linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green (41) pressures Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla (8) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) (AP)

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on the sideline during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (AP)

Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla (8) throws a pass during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) (AP)

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) is tackled by Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (AP)

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) runs from Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray, center, and defensive back DJ Turner (5) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (AP)

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) runs from Michigan defensive back Rod Moore (19) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (AP)

Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla (8) looks to pass during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) (AP)

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) scores on a 4-yard touchdown run during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) (AP)

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) throws a pass as he is pressured by Michigan linebacker Junior Colson (25) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (AP)

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) celebrates after scoring on a 4-yard touchdown run during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) (AP)

Iowa defensive back Jermari Harris (27) intercepts a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson, left, during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (AP)

Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) catches a pass ahead of Iowa defensive back Jermari Harris (27) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) (AP)

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) runs from Iowa defensive back Jermari Harris (27) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) (AP)

Michigan tight end Erick All (83) celebrates after catching a 5-yard touchdown pass during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (AP)

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts on the sideline during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 42-3. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (AP)

