Pierre Brooks II of Detroit Douglass wins 2021 Mr. Basketball award

Jordan Nagel | WXYZ
Pierre Brooks II holds the 2021 Mr. Basketball award
Posted at 5:50 PM, Apr 16, 2021
DETROIT (AP) — Pierre Brooks of Detroit Douglass has been named Michigan’s Mr. Basketball as the top senior player.

Brooks, who plans to attend Michigan State, was given the award Friday. He averaged 33 points and 9 rebounds and led his team to a state title.

The 6-foot-6 Brooks received 2,889 points in the voting of Basketball Coaches Association members. Iron Mountain’s Foster Wonders finished second, followed by Kobe Bufkin of Grand Rapids Christian.

