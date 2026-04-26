Pinch hitter Hao-Yu Lee's first MLB homer helps Tigers to an 8-3 win over the Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Pinch hitter Hao-Yu Lee hit his first MLB home run and Spencer Torkelson homered for the fifth straight game as the Detroit Tigers avoided a series sweep with an 8-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. Torkelson tied a Tigers record by homering in five consecutive games, joining Rudy York, Hank Greenberg, Vic Wertz, Willie Horton and Marcus Thames. The Tigers led 2-0 after Kerry Carpenter's bases-loaded double in the first before Cincinnati rallied. Reds designated hitter Nathaniel Lowe homered in the second inning, going deep for the fourth time in nine plate appearances. JJ Bleday, making his Reds debut after being recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday, tied the score 2-all in the fourth with a 403-foot homer to center. Ke’Bryan Hayes tripled and scored on Matt McLain’s single to put the Reds ahead 3-2 in the fifth. After Reds right-hander Rhett Lowder escaped a jam in the second, he allowed one hit over the next three innings. Lowder gave up two runs on six hits with a walk and seven strikeouts in five innings. The Tigers regained the lead in the seventh. Lee's pinch-hit two-run homer off Reds left-hander Sam Moll (1-1) put the Tigers ahead 4-3. Two batters later, Torkelson made it 5-3 with his fifth home run of the season off Pierce Johnson. Gleyber Torres made the score 8-3 with a two-run homer off Jose Franco in the eighth. Keider Montero started for Detroit and allowed three earned runs on five hits in five innings. He walked two, struck out five and surrendered two homers. Brant Hurter (3-0) pitched a scoreless sixth inning to earn the victory for Detroit. Up next Tigers: RHP Casey Mize (2-1, 2.51 ERA) will start Tuesday's series opener against the Braves in Atlanta. Reds: RHP Chase Burns (2-1, 2.57) will start Tuesday's series opener against the visiting Rockies.