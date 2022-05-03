Watch
Pirates-Tigers postponed by rain, will play doubleheader Wednesday

Paul Sancya/AP
FILE — Rain falls on Comerica Park during a weather delay for a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 3:31 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 17:14:08-04

(WXYZ) — Tuesday's Pittsburgh Pirates-Detroit Tigers game at Comerica Park was postponed due to rainy weather in the area.

The teams are scheduled to play a straight doubleheader Wednesday afternoon, starting at 1:10 p.m.

The Tigers released the following information for fans with tickets to Tuesday's game, including Bark at the Park events:

The only tickets valid for that traditional doubleheader will be those for Wednesday’s originally scheduled 1:10 p.m. game.

Fans with paid tickets for tonight’s game may exchange their unused tickets any time for any future similar-or-lesser priced regular season game in the next 12 months, excluding Opening Day 2023. Fans that had tickets to tonight’s Bark at the Park event will automatically have their tickets moved to the next scheduled Bark at the Park event, which is scheduled for August 31. Please visit tigers.com for more information.

The Tigers announced Alex Faedo is scheduled to make his major league debut as the starter for game two of the doubleheader.

