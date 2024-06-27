Pistons acquire forward Bobi Klintman after Timberwolves draft him with 37th pick

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons have announced they have acquired forward Bobi Klintman after he was drafted in the second round of the NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday afternoon.

The team says the move is part of a larger deal that is expected to be finalized after the league moratorium ends on July 6. Earlier it was reported Detroit traded their 53rd pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who sent the 37th overall pick and Wendell Moore Jr. to Detroit.

Klintman is 6-foot-9 and played for Wake Forest in 2022-23 and then in the Australian National Basketball League last season.

Last season in Australia, Klintman started six games and appeared in 23, averaging 9.7 points per game and 4.8 rebounds per game. He shot 44% from the field and 35.7% from three-point range.