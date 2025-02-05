Pistons acquiring Sixers forward KJ Martin in trade, per reports

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline later this week, the Detroit Pistons have acquired a new player.

The Philadelphia 76ers are trading KJ Martin and two second round picks to the Pistons,as first reported by Keith Pompey with the Philadelphia Inquirer and confirmed minutes later by several other reporters. Per Pompey, the Pistons aren't giving away anything in the deal, but they will now take on Martin's $8 million salary.

Martin, the son of All-Star forward Kenyon Martin, signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Pistons last summer. The forward was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings, and has appeared in 290 games across five seasons with the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Sixers.

Appearing in 24 games so far this season, Martin has averaged 6.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 61.6 percent from the field, 38.1 percent from three and 82.8 percent from the free throw line.

The NBA trade deadline is set for 3 p.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 6.