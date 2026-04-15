Pistons announce plans for playoff games, including new food, activations and more

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons announced plans for the 2026 NBA Playoffs, with activations, new food items and more to debut during the first two games of round one.

According to the Pistons, the festivities tip off with a pregame fan fest outside of Little Caesars Arena starting at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday for game one. There will be sneaker cleaning and customization, airbrush tattoos, a photo booth, free coffee and a half-court basketball court.

Detroit Pistons

Doors for the game open at 5 p.m. and the first 10,000 fans will receive thundersticks and all fans will receive a free t-shirt. For game two, all fans will receive a rally towel.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats before tip-off to participate in special surprise playoff elements during introductions and throughout the in-game entertainment.

New retail items

The Pistons will have new postseason-inspired retail offerings for fans, including new playoff merchandise.

That merch will feature the Pistons' team roster lineup t-shirt, a Pistons caricature graphic t-shirt, the Nike NBA Playoff Mantra Shirt and a "Detroit Dub" shirt that will only be available after Pistons playoff wins.

New food items

Limited-time food options will be available at Little Caesars Arena during the playoffs, as well as playoff-themed items.

Detroit Pistons

Playoff-themed items are:



All The Time Fry – Seasoned fries topped with All The Time Spice Blend, All The Time Sauce and fresh scallions. Available at The Coop (Portals 18 & 19).

Full Court Press Sundae – Vanilla ice cream topped with red or blue soda, sprinkles and a Pistons‑branded topper, served in a souvenir sneaker cup. Available at The Scoop (Portals 18 & 19).

Playoff Run‑ning Taco – An elevated walking taco featuring an extra‑large bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos loaded with your choice of proteins, cheeses and toppings—perfect for sharing. Available at Portal 26.

Arena Cantina Pizza Box Nachos – House‑fried cantina‑style tortilla chips served with protein options including smoked pulled chicken or barbacoa, two queso choices and a full lineup of classic toppings. Available at Portable 42.

New items for playoffs at Detroit Street Lab at Portal 28 are:

Korean Corn Dogs

Bad Boy Blue (Pistons Exclusive) – Brick cheese, Blue Takis, crispy potato crust, takoyaki sauce and Kewpie mayo Street Lab Coney – All‑beef hot dog, chili cheese Fritos, crispy onions and mustard

Sandos

Assembly Line Steak Sando – Grilled tenderloin, rice wine slaw, Kewpie mayo and takoyaki sauce on RSA milk bread

Side Street Snacks

The Foundry Fried Rice – Bacon lardons, kimchi, yum yum sauce and takoyaki drizzle Eric’s Motor City Crisp – Eric Loves Cooking’s Two Fairway Packing Co. beef patties, melted brick cheese, shredded lettuce, Eric’s 313 sauce and mild pepperoncini Eric’s Deli Steak Sandwich – Eric Loves Cooking’s Shaved tri‑tip with Havarti, garlic horseradish sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion and giardinieraNew for the playoffs, fans can visit Detroit Street Lab (Portal 28) , a concept inspired by Detroit’s street food culture and built for speed, flavor and creativity, which will also include a collaboration with influencer Eric Loves Cooking. Menu highlights include:



Detroit Pistons

Limited tickets are available for the first-round playoff games, which begin on April 19 at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 19.

