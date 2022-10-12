Pistons C Marvin Bagley III out 3-4 weeks with knee injury

DETROIT (AP) — Pistons center Marvin Bagley III is expected to be out of the lineup for three to four weeks with an injured right knee.

Bagley was hurt Tuesday night in a preseason game against Oklahoma and an MRI showed a sprained knee ligament and bone bruise.

The 6-foot-11 Bagley signed a three-year, $37 million contract as a restricted free agent in July with the Pistons, who acquired him from Sacramento in a four-team trade last season. Bagley, the No. 2 overall pick in 2018, bounced back from a disappointing, injury-filled stint with the Kings to average 14.6 points in 18 games with the Pistons last season.

The 23-year-old former Duke star has averaged 13.6 points and 7.4 rebounds over his four-year career.

Detroit opens the season Oct. 19 at home against the Orlando Magic.