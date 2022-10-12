Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Pistons C Marvin Bagley III out 3-4 weeks with knee injury

Thunder Pistons Basketball
Carlos Osorio/AP
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III (35) is helped off the court during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Thunder Pistons Basketball
Posted at 6:05 PM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 18:05:44-04

DETROIT (AP) — Pistons center Marvin Bagley III is expected to be out of the lineup for three to four weeks with an injured right knee.

Bagley was hurt Tuesday night in a preseason game against Oklahoma and an MRI showed a sprained knee ligament and bone bruise.

The 6-foot-11 Bagley signed a three-year, $37 million contract as a restricted free agent in July with the Pistons, who acquired him from Sacramento in a four-team trade last season. Bagley, the No. 2 overall pick in 2018, bounced back from a disappointing, injury-filled stint with the Kings to average 14.6 points in 18 games with the Pistons last season.

The 23-year-old former Duke star has averaged 13.6 points and 7.4 rebounds over his four-year career.

Detroit opens the season Oct. 19 at home against the Orlando Magic.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!