Pistons' Cade Cunningham sidelined at least another week in recovery from collapsed lung

DETROIT (AP) — All-Star guard Cade Cunningham of the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons will be out at least another week in his recovery from a collapsed left lung.

The Pistons gave an update Thursday saying Cunningham will be re-evaluated in one week. He is working to return to the court being supervised by doctors and Detroit's medical and performance staff.

Detroit first announced Cunningham's injury March 19.

Cunningham is averaging 24.5 points and 9.9 assists for the Pistons. Only eight players in NBA history have finished a season averaging that many points and assists, and Cunningham would be the first to do so in a Detroit uniform.

The Pistons have clinched the Central Division and have a four-game lead over Boston for the top seed in the Eastern Conference with six games remaining in the regular season. They host Minnesota on Thursday night and start their playoff run either April 18 or 19 when the Eastern quarterfinals begin.

