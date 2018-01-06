Pistons center Andre Drummond tried silencing 76ers fans - down 30 pts

9:53 PM, Jan 5, 2018

(WXYZ) - Andre Drummond made a strange decision on Friday night.

After he made a free throw in the third quarter of the Pistons blowout loss to the 76ers, Drummond held his finger to his mouth, in an apparent attempt to silence the crowd.

One big issue: the Pistons were down 30 at that point.

