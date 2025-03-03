Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff named Eastern Conference coach of the month

Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has been named coach of the month for the Eastern Conference, the team announced on Monday.

Bickerstaff becomes the first Pistons head coach since Flip Saunders to be named coach of the month. Saunders won the award in February 2008.

This is Bickerstaff's first year with the Pistons, and during the month of February, Detroit had a 9-3 record including being 4-0 on the road.

During the month, Detroit had an eight-game win streak, the longest since 2007-08, and averaged 123.7 points per game. Six of the Pistons' nine wins were by double digits.

The Pistons are 34-27 and are currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference playoff race with 21 games remaining.