Pistons Cunningham, Bey, and Stewart all make NBA's Rising Stars event at All-Star Weekend

The Pistons are sending three players to the NBA Rising Stars event at All-Star weekend.

Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart, and Saddiq Bey were all selected to the challenge, which has a new format this season.

According to the NBA, the new Rising Stars will "feature three games between four teams of rookies, sophomores, and — for the first time — players from NBA G League Ignite."

The old format featured the top American-born first and second-year NBA standouts playing against the NBA's top international young players.

The Rising Stars challenge is taking place at All Star Weekend at 9 p.m. on February 18.

More from the NBA: "Each game will be played to a Final Target Score, meaning that a game will end with a made basket or a made free throw instead of with the clock running out. It will be a “Race to 75” to celebrate the league’s 75th anniversary season — Games 1 and 2 will be played until a team reaches 50 points; Game 3 will be played until a team reaches 25 points."