Pistons draft picks Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren throw out ceremonial first pitches at Comerica Park
Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Pistons' Jalen Duren, left, and Jaden Ivey throw ceremonial pitches before a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals in Detroit, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
(WXYZ) — Detroit Pistons draft picks Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren threw out side-by-side ceremonial first pitches at Comerica Park on Saturday prior to the Tigers' game against the Kansas City Royals.
Ivey will head to Las Vegas next week to play on the Pistons' NBA Summer League team.
