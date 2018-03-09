Pistons' Dwight Buycks reflects: 15 teams and finally a full-time deal
6:49 PM, Mar 9, 2018
1 hour ago
(WXYZ) - Dwight Buycks has played for 15 teams since graduating high school in 2007.
This season, the Pistons gave him something he and his family have been hoping to receive for years: a full-time contract. Brad Galli and Buycks sat down to reflect on an NBA journey a lifetime in the making.
