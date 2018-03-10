Pistons' Dwight Buycks reflects on hard-fought NBA journey

11:24 PM, Mar 9, 2018
(WXYZ) - Dwight Buycks has played for 15 teams since high school. He gave the NBA another shot this summer, and turned an opportunity with the Pistons into a full-time contract.

Buycks sat down with Brad Galli to discuss how much the experience has changed his life and life for his family.

 

